Elderly man beaten to death in Chattogram

A 65-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of youths in Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek, 65.

A woman named Anwara Begum Anu, 40, was detained in this connection.

According to the locals, an altercation ensued between two neighbours over stockpiling of bricks, stones and other debris on the side of Hatachala Road in Motijharna 5th Street of Lalkhan Bazar.