Elderly man stabbed to death in Dhaka

An elderly man was stabbed to death allegedly by some local criminals at Jatrabari wholesale fish market in Dhaka on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ashrafur Rahman, a resident of Bagicha in Jatrabari. He was originally from Barishal district.

Ashrafur's son Mehedi alleged that Shyamal, 35, a local criminal, and his associates attacked Ashrafur as he had stopped them from gambling on Monday afternoon.

"My father suffered grievous injuries in the attack," Mehedi said, adding the criminals believed that he was a police informer.

Later, Ashrafur was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital police outpost.