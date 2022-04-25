Enu, Rupon among 11 jailed for money laundering

The other nine convicted are – Enu and Rupon’s brother Merajul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, their associates Pavel Rahman, Ruhin Munshi, Joy Gopal, Abul Kalam Azad, Nabi Hossain and Saiful Islam.
Among the 11 convicted, Enu, Rupon and five others are in jail. Enu and Rupon were arrested in January 2020.
Court issued arrest warrant against Merajul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan and Pavel Rahman as they are on the run.
The court framed charges in the money laundering case against the 11 on 26 January last year.
The cross examination in the case completed on 16 March. Later, the judge set 6 April for pronouncing the verdict but this was shifted to 25 April.
Proceedings of three more money laundering cases against Enu and Rupon are underway in the same court.