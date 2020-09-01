Escaped prisoner detained from Basabo

Police arrested a prisoner who fled police custody from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), in the capital’s Basabo area on Monday night, reports UNB.

The prisoner is identified as Rabbi, 19, who was arrested in a case filed over local clash.

Officer-in-Charge of Sabujbag police station Mahbub Alam confirmed the matter and said Rabbi went to toilet at 3:30pm from where he fled with the help of his brother Shawon.

Police arrested him from a house after operating drives in Basabo area at 11:00pm, OC said.