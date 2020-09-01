Escaped prisoner detained from Basabo

Prothom Alo English Desk
Escaped prisoner detained from Basabo

Police arrested a prisoner who fled police custody from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), in the capital’s Basabo area on Monday night, reports UNB.

The prisoner is identified as Rabbi, 19, who was arrested in a case filed over local clash.

Officer-in-Charge of Sabujbag police station Mahbub Alam confirmed the matter and said Rabbi went to toilet at 3:30pm from where he fled with the help of his brother Shawon.

Police arrested him from a house after operating drives in Basabo area at 11:00pm, OC said.

Advertisement

More News

EC files case against Sabrina for being a dual voter

Sabrina Arif Chowdhury

SI Nanda Dulal to give deposition in court

Sinha Rashed Khan

Liaqat says he was waiting for ‘robbers’ at the check post and shot Sinha

Sinha Md Rashed Khan (L), Liaqat Ali (R)

Enforced disappearance: Families in distress as they can’t draw money from banks

Adiba Islam Hridi breaks into tears while asking to return her father Parvez Hossain. Mayer Daak, a platform of the families of the people who fell victim to enforced disappearance, organised a programme where relatives of disappeared people joined at Shahbagh intersection, Dhaka on 29 August 2020