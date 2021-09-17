Evaly CEO Rassel, wife placed on 3-day remand

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohammad Rassel from their residence in the capital’s Mohammadpur around 5:00pm on Thursday.
RAB handed them over to police today after a media briefing at its headquarters.
Earlier on Wednesday night, one of the Evaly’s customers, Arif Baker filed a case against Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin with the capital’s Gulshan police station on charges of fraudulence and embezzlement.
Quoting the case statements, Gulshan police said customer Arif Baker and his friends gave some orders to the company after being attracted by their dazzling advertisement.
Arif Baker paid Tk 310,597 for various products from 29 May to 16 June through online banking and using a card of a bank. The company promised to repay in full in case it failed to deliver the products in seven to 45 days.
Lastly, he contacted Evaly’s customer care centre on 5 September and failed to receive the products. Before that, the firm delayed the delivery of the products as many times as he contacted with them.
According to the complaint, three people including Arif Baker went to Evaly’s office on Dhanmondi Road 14 on 9 September to meet the company’s CEO Mohammad Rassel but they were barred.
After that, Arif Baker and their friends tried to talk to the company’s representatives at Evaly’s office but the latter shouted at them.
At one point, Evaly chief executive officer Mohammad Rassel threatened them with their life from his office and refused to return their money. At that time, Evaly chairman also came and refused to delivery their products and return the money. She also threatened and extremely misbehaved with them.
The plaintiff, in the complaint, stated Evaly cheated innumerable numbers of customers like him in the name of selling products. Evaly company has reportedly misappropriated Tk 7-8 billion (700-800 crore).