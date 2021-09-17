Evaly CEO Rassel, wife placed on 3-day remand

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohammad Rassel from their residence in the capital’s Mohammadpur around 5:00pm on Thursday.

RAB handed them over to police today after a media briefing at its headquarters.

Earlier on Wednesday night, one of the Evaly’s customers, Arif Baker filed a case against Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin with the capital’s Gulshan police station on charges of fraudulence and embezzlement.

Quoting the case statements, Gulshan police said customer Arif Baker and his friends gave some orders to the company after being attracted by their dazzling advertisement.