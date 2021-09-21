Evaly CEO Rassel placed on fresh remand in another case

One of Evaley's products suppliers, Kamrul Islam Chokder filed the lawsuit against Rassel, his wife Shamima Nasrin and 18 others with Dhanmondi police station on 19 September.
Additional metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court Hasibul Haque passed the order on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, police produced the couple before the court and sought a seven-day remand for each following the end of three-day remand in another money embezzlement case lodged with Gulshan police station.
Following the hearing of both sides, magistrate Hasibul Haque ordered to place CEO Rassel on one-day remand with sending his wife Shamima Nasrin in the prison.
Public prosecutor KM Sajjadul Haque represented the state. He said accused Rassel and his wife embezzled customers’ money. So, it is needed to place them on remand afresh to unearth the mystery.
On the other hand, Rassel’s lawyer Moniruzzaman Asad submitted a bail petition to the court seeking cancelation of the remand plea.
Earlier, an Evaly customer Arif Baker filed a case against Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin on charge of fraudulence and embezzlement of the customers’ money.
The case statement says Arif Baker and his friends paid Tk 3, 10,598 via online banking for the price of Evaly products at different times from 29 May to 18 June 2021.