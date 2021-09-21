Evaly CEO Rassel placed on fresh remand in another case

The court has granted police one-day remand afresh for interrogating chief executive officer (CEO) of Evaly, Md Rassel, in a case filed with Dhanmondi police station in the capital on allegations of embezzling customers money.

The court, however, has turned down the police's remand petition against Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the company and wife of Md Rassel, and sent her to the prison instead.