Ex-bank official found dead in Barishal

On Sunday night, Suchi, who was out of the town, informed their neighbor that she couldn't reach her mother over phone.
Their neighbor Helena went to Saleha's house on Sunday morning along with another person but did not get any response even after pressing the calling bell. Then, they peeped through the window and saw her lying on the floor.
On information, police recovered the body.
Md Azimul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kaunia police station, said no injuries were found on her body. "It might be a natural death," he said.