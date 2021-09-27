Crime and Law

Ex-bank official found dead in Barishal

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Monday recovered the body of a retired bank official from a house in Barishal, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Saleha Begum, 67, who was a principal officer of Sonali Bank.

Sources of police said Saleha Begum used to live on West Kaunia Hawladar Road in the town with her younger daughter Suchi, a service holder.

On Sunday night, Suchi, who was out of the town, informed their neighbor that she couldn't reach her mother over phone.

Their neighbor Helena went to Saleha's house on Sunday morning along with another person but did not get any response even after pressing the calling bell. Then, they peeped through the window and saw her lying on the floor.

On information, police recovered the body.

Md Azimul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kaunia police station, said no injuries were found on her body. "It might be a natural death," he said.

