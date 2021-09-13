Crime and Law

Ex-DGHS driver: Court to deliver verdict in arms case on 20 Sept

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A lower court in Dhaka has set 20 September for the delivery of the verdict of arms case filed against the suspended driver of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abdul Malek with the Turag police station.

Third additional metropolitan sessions judge court's judge Md Rabiul Alam has fixed the date on Monday for delivering the verdict following the arguments of both sides.

Public prosecutor Salauddin Hawladar confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said the court has fixed 20 September for the delivery of the verdict following the completion of recording testimonies on 6 September. In this case, all 13 witnesses have recorded their depositions before the court.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on 20 September last year while the elite force recovered a foreign pistol, one magazine, five rounds of bullets, counterfeit notes of Tk 150,000, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession during the time.

Later, a court framed charges against him in arms case with Turag police station in the capital.

