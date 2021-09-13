Ex-DGHS driver: Court to deliver verdict in arms case on 20 Sept

Public prosecutor Salauddin Hawladar confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
He said the court has fixed 20 September for the delivery of the verdict following the completion of recording testimonies on 6 September. In this case, all 13 witnesses have recorded their depositions before the court.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on 20 September last year while the elite force recovered a foreign pistol, one magazine, five rounds of bullets, counterfeit notes of Tk 150,000, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession during the time.
Later, a court framed charges against him in arms case with Turag police station in the capital.