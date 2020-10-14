Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul sued under Digital Security Act

A case has been filed against former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), Nurul Haque Nur, under the Digital Security Act.

A Dhaka University student filed the lawsuit with the Dhaka Cyber ​​Tribunal on Wednesday, said the tribunal's bench-clerk Shamim Al Mamun.

The student earlier filed two cases against six people, including Nurul, with two police stations in the capital on charges of rape and abetting in rape.

The latest case against Nurul has been filed under sections 25 (1)/Ka, 29 (1) and 31 (2) of the Digital Security Act.