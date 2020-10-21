Ex-Jubo League leader arrested over rape of housewife in Noakhali

Amid countrywide strong protests against the incidents of rape and violence against women, a housewife was raped at gunpoint in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday, reports UNB.



Police arrested a former Jubo League leader in this connection.



The arrestee was identified as Mujibul Rahman Sharif, 32, Jubo League president of Noakholi union unit expired committee.



The victim, also the wife of an expatriate, was sleeping along with her children while Sharif entered her house at 5:00am and raped her at gunpoint.



He also recorded video footage of the vile act and threatened to kill her if she discloses the matter.





