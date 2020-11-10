Ex- Jubo League leader Samrat shown arrested in money laundering case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday showed former president of Dhaka South unit Jubo League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat arrested in a case lodged on allegation of laundering Tk 1.95 billion, reports news agency BSS.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order in presence of the accused, allowing a plea of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
CID filed the case with Ramna police station in the capital on 13 September.
The specialised law enforcement agency accused Samrat of amassing Tk 1.95 billion through illegal means and laundering that to Singapore and Malaysia with the assistance of his associate Enamul Haque Arman.
Earlier, on 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from Kunja Sreepur village of Alkora union in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district.