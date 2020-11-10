Ex- Jubo League leader Samrat shown arrested in money laundering case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday showed former president of Dhaka South unit Jubo League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat arrested in a case lodged on allegation of laundering Tk 1.95 billion, reports news agency BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order in presence of the accused, allowing a plea of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

CID filed the case with Ramna police station in the capital on 13 September.