Ex- Jubo League leader Samrat shown arrested in money laundering case

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A Dhaka court on Tuesday showed former president of Dhaka South unit Jubo League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat arrested in a case lodged on allegation of laundering Tk 1.95 billion, reports news agency BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order in presence of the accused, allowing a plea of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

CID filed the case with Ramna police station in the capital on 13 September.

Advertisement

The specialised law enforcement agency accused Samrat of amassing Tk 1.95 billion through illegal means and laundering that to Singapore and Malaysia with the assistance of his associate Enamul Haque Arman.

Earlier, on 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from Kunja Sreepur village of Alkora union in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district.

More News

‘Custodial death’ of youth: Suspended SI Akbar put on remand

Suspended sub-inspector of Bandarbazar police station, Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, in police custody

Trial of GK Shamim, 7 others begins

RAB’s mobile court recovers huge amounts of cash, FDR papers, firearms and liquor from GK Shamim’s office in Niketan of the capital city

Man sentenced to death for killing college student in Khulna

Man sentenced to death for killing college student in Khulna

Case filed over death of police officer Anisul

Case filed over death of police officer Anisul