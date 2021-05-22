Ex-MP Awal remanded over Pallabi murder

A Dhaka court on Friday placed former lawmaker of Lakshmipur-1 constituency and Islami Ganatantri Party chairman MA Awal on four-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of one Shahin Uddin in capital’s Pallabi area on 16 May.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded for a 10-day remand, reports BSS.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Awal, the main accused and alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder, from Bhairab area early Thursday.

Shahin Uddin was hacked to death in broad daylight on 16 May, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi police station, Dhaka on 17 May.