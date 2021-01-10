Ex-OC Pradeep denied bail in graft case in Ctg

A Chattogram court on Sunday denied bail to former Teknaf police station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das in a graft case filed in connection with amassing wealth from unknown sources, reports BSS.

Chattogram metropolitan senior special sessions judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman passed the order after a bail hearing at around 1pm, said Kazi Sanwar Hossain Lablu, a lawyer of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).