Ex-OC Pradeep denied bail in graft case in Ctg

A Chattogram court on Sunday denied bail to former Teknaf police station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das in a graft case filed in connection with amassing wealth from unknown sources, reports BSS.
Chattogram metropolitan senior special sessions judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman passed the order after a bail hearing at around 1pm, said Kazi Sanwar Hossain Lablu, a lawyer of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Earlier, the court ordered to show OC Pradeep arrested in the graft case on 14 September.
ACC filed the case against Pradeep and his wife on 23 August for amassing wealth worth Tk nearly 40 million from unknown sources.
Mohammad Riaz Uddin, deputy director of ACC, filed the case with the integrated court of Chattogram divisional ACC office.
ACC sources said the anti-graft watchdog’s investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.
Pradeep and his wife were asked to submit their wealth statement on 20 April last year. They filed their statements in June that year.
After a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information that the couple acquired assets worth about Tk 4 million.
Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of retired major Rashed Md Sinha.
Sinha was killed in police encounter at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July in 2020.