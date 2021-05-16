Ex-Satkhira Bar Association president arrested under DSA case

Former president of Satkhira District Bar Association Shah Alam was arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on Sunday, reports UNB.
Alam and four other lawyers were sued by apprentice lawyer Liakat Hossain in the morning at Satkhira sadar police station.
Other accused are- lawyers Shirajul Islam, Tariq Iqbal Topu, Shahedujjaman Shahed and Fuad Habib Tito.
According to the case statement, on 6 October last year, the then president of the association Alam called Liakat to his chamber, physically assaulted him and hung a placard on his neck with the writing "I'm not a lawyer, I'm a cheat".
Alam took photos of Liakat and posted it on his Facebook profile.
Meanwhile, On 27 April, Alam was sued in another DSA case for making derogatory comments about public prosecutor Abdul Latif during a virtual hearing of a rape case on 26 April.
Officer-in-charge of Satkhira sadar police station Delwar Hossain said Alam was produced before the court in the afternoon.