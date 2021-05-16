Ex-Satkhira Bar Association president arrested under DSA case

Former president of Satkhira District Bar Association Shah Alam was arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on Sunday, reports UNB.

Alam and four other lawyers were sued by apprentice lawyer Liakat Hossain in the morning at Satkhira sadar police station.

Other accused are- lawyers Shirajul Islam, Tariq Iqbal Topu, Shahedujjaman Shahed and Fuad Habib Tito.



