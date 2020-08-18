Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat’s flats to be attached

A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered to attach two flats of former president of Dhaka South unit of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, in a graft case, reports BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order accepting a plea of investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director Md Jahangir Alam.