Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat’s flats to be attached

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered to attach two flats of former president of Dhaka South unit of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, in a graft case, reports BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order accepting a plea of investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director Md Jahangir Alam.

Under this order, two flats owned by the expelled Jubo League leader, in Mohakhali DOHS and Kakrail areas in the capital will be attached.

ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed the case on 12 November 2019 against Samrat for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 29.4 million.

