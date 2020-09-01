Extrajudicial killings: 8 in August, 41 in July

The number of extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agencies has significantly decreased in August of this year compared to the month of July.

At least 41 people were killed in July and 8 in August, said a Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) report on Tuesday.

The MSF said it had prepared the report on the basis of news published in the country's national dailies.

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation also said violence against women and children saw a rise in August.