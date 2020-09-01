Extrajudicial killings: 8 in August, 41 in July

The number of extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agencies has significantly decreased in August of this year compared to the month of July.
At least 41 people were killed in July and 8 in August, said a Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) report on Tuesday.
The MSF said it had prepared the report on the basis of news published in the country's national dailies.
Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation also said violence against women and children saw a rise in August.
MSF released the report after analysing the incidents of extrajudicial killings and gunfights, the involvement of many members of the law enforcement agencies in various crimes, murder, torture, false charges, rape and domestic violence in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the organisation, there have been alarming incidents of obstruction of professional duties of journalists, lawsuits under the Digital Security Act, arrests, torture, killings at the border, violations of citizens’ right to health care, corruption and, above all, freedom of expression.
Earlier on 31 July, retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead in police firing at the Shamlapur checkpost in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.
The Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation says eight people were victims of the extrajudicial killings in August. Of them, four people were killed in 'gunfights' in Cox's Bazar alone. The number was 41 people in July.
Despite fewer killings in August than that of July, nine cases were filed against the police personnel on accusations of intimidating of crossfire and extortion. In August, two people were killed, one was tortured and seven were harassed in the custody of law enforcement. On the other hand, in July, there were eight incidents, including death of one person in the police custody.
The MSF urged the policy makers to take the incident seriously that the return of the 'dead' girl in Narayanganj after 51 days. Otherwise, it added, any information or statement given by the police would no longer seem credible to the people.
The MSF also said in August the picture of journalism and the right to freedom of expression was worrisome as 15 journalists were harassed and tortured in various ways while performing their professional duties.
In July, 12 journalists were harassed and tortured in various ways. It has called the lawsuits under the Digital Security Act a bad omen for the freedom of the media. So far seven people were arrested in August under the Digital Security Act. The number was five in July. The MSF also reported incidents of abductions and disappearances.
According to the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation, the number of cases of violence against women and children, rape, murder and domestic violence rose alarmingly in August. During this period, 211 incidents of violence against women and children were reported, out of which eight incidents of rape.
However, in July there were 162 cases of violence against women and children. In addition, 63 women and children were killed in August. Of them, six were children and 57 women. However, the number of women and children killed in July was 33. At that time 19 women and adolescents committed suicide.