Family members beaten up after calling 999, three policemen suspended

Three members of a family have allegedly been tortured by policemen instead of getting help from them after calling national emergency service number 999.

A member of the family has been in the jail for more than a week after being arrested in a 'false case' filed by those against whom the callers brought about an allegation of attack.

The incident occurred in the Bibir Bagicha area under the Jatrabari police station in the capital on 8 March.

Three police members of Jatrabari police station have been suspended for showing non-professional attitude during the incident. In addition, the police have recommended departmental actions against a member of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.

A three-member probe committee headed by additional deputy commissioner of (ADC) Wari zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Kamrul Islam has been formed to investigate the incident.