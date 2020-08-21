Faridpur BCL president arrested for money laundering

Police arrested Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chattra League's Faridpur distrct unit president from Uttara area of the capital on Friday in a money laundering case, reports UNB.
The arrestee Nishan Mahmud Shamim, is son of Kamal Munsi.
Nishan was arrested as he is one of the accused in a case filed for laundering Tk 20 billion against AL general secretary of Kafrul unit Barkat and his brother Rubel, said Md Alimuzzaman, superintendent of Faridpur police.
So far 17 leaders and activists of AL and BCL of Faridpur unit have been arrested in the case, he said.