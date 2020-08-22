Faridpur BCL president remanded in money laundering case

A court on Saturday placed president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Faridpur district unit Nishan Mahmud Shamim on a three-day remand in a case lodged over amassing and laundering abroad Taka 20 billion, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah passed the order as investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.

CID arrested Nishan from the capital’s Uttara area on the afternoon of August 21.