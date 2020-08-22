Faridpur BCL president remanded in money laundering case

A court on Saturday placed president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Faridpur district unit Nishan Mahmud Shamim on a three-day remand in a case lodged over amassing and laundering abroad Taka 20 billion, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah passed the order as investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.
CID arrested Nishan from the capital’s Uttara area on the afternoon of August 21.
According to the case documents, unidentified miscreants carried out attacks at the Faridpur city house of district Awami League president Subal Chandra Saha on the night of 16 June.
Saha filed a case in this regard on 18 June against unidentified miscreants and police on 7 July arrested seven people including Faridpur city Awami League general secretary Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaj Hasan Rubel in connection with that attack.
After that CID initiated investigation about the illegal wealth of Barkat and Rubel and in their primary probe got to know that they have illegally amassed and laundered Taka 20 billion. CID then filed the case with the capital’s Kafrul police station.
Rubel and Barkat in their police remand revealed names of their associates, and police later arrested Faridpur city Awami League president Nazmul Islam Khandaker Levy, district Sramik League finance secretary Bellal Hossain and lastly district BCL president Nishan.