Father, 2 others held over death of 17-month-old girl

Police have arrested three people including the father of a 17-month-old girl who was found dead three days after she had gone missing in Morelganj upazila of Bagerhat, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Sujon Khan, 30, father of victim Sohana, Ripon Khan, 24, brother of Sujon and Hasib Khan, brother-in-law of Sujon.

They were interrogated on Wednesday by a team of police at Morelganj Police Station and later they were shown arrested in a case filed over her death, said Pankaj Chandra Roy, superintendent of Bagerhat Police.

KM Humayun Kabir, Bagerhat civil surgeon, said an autopsy of Sohana was conducted at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital on Wednesday.