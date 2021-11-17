Father’s extramarital affair led to killing of 5-yr-old daughter: RAB

Five-year-old Fahima went missing on 7 November and her father Amir filed a general diary (GD) in this regard on 11 November, prompting detectives to launch an investigation, the release said.
Later, police recovered Fahima's body packed in a sack from a water body in Debidwar upazila on Sunday. On the same day, a case was filed against unidentified people at Debidwar police station.
During primary investigation, all the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the murder, said RAB.
Amir and Laila stabbed Fahima to death and dumped the body with the help of three others when the girl came to know about the illicit relationship between them. Legal process is underway in this regard, the release added.