Father’s extramarital affair led to killing of 5-yr-old daughter: RAB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a man and his four associates from the city for allegedly killing his daughter over his alleged extramarital affair in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla, reports UNB.



The arrestees are victim's father Md Amir Hossain, 25, Laili Akter, 30, Md Rabiul Awal, 19, Md Rezaul Islam Emon, 22, and Md Sohel Rana, 27, residents of Debidwar upazila in Cumilla.

According to a media release of RAB headquarters, a team of RAB-11 arrested them conducting a drive in the capital's Jatrabari area on Tuesday night.