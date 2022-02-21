Female BCL leader attacks male leader at Shaheed Minar

Yasir alleged, “We went to the Central Shaheed Minar on the first hours of the Language Martyrs’ Day to pay tributes on behalf of the BCL’s Dhaka city south unit."
"There was a huddle behind us. At one stage, that female leader of the central committee all of a sudden started striking on my head indiscriminately with her mobile phone. As a result, I sustained injures,” he added.
People accompanying Yasir took him to Dhaka Medical College. “I needed several stiches on the head. Now I am receiving treatment at home,” Yasir said.
When asked the female leader facing allegation said, “False allegations are being brought against me. I heard some people have assaulted several female students while paying tributes to the Shaheed Minar.”
Earlier, the female leader also allegedly beat up Falguni Das, former joint general secretary of Dhaka University’s Ruqayyah Hall unit of BCL.
Falguni Das filed a case in December 2020 following the incident. Police Bureau of Investigation (PIB) pressed charges against the female BCL leader and four others. Arrest warrant was also issued against them. However, they are now on bail.