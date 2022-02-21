Female BCL leader attacks male leader at Shaheed Minar

A female leader of Bangladesh Chhattra League (BCL) central committee allegedly injured a male leader of the organisation on head while paying tributes to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on the first hours of Monday.

Injured Md Ehsanul Haque alias Yasir is the former relief and disaster affairs secretary of BCL’s Dhaka city south unit. He is now a top leadership hopeful for Dhaka’s Salimullah University College BCL unit.