Female hawker ‘raped’ on moving bus in Gazipur, driver arrested

A female hawker has allegedly been raped by a bus driver and his assistant on a moving bus in Gazipur early Sunday, reports UNB.
Police arrested the driver Saddam Hossain when the bus of "Taqwa Paribahan" reached Memberbari on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway of Gazipur.
Suspecting the movement of the bus, a police patrol team halted it and rescued the victim, Jabedul Islam, officer-in-charge of Joydebpur police station, said.
Police arrested Saddam while his assistant Sharif Hossain managed to flee. The victim later filed a case with Joydebpur police station against the duo.
According to the case statement, the female hawker, who sells chocolate in buses, boarded the vehicle from Chandra of Gazipur's Kaliakoir at around 9:00pm on Saturday.
But when the bus reached Chandona intersection, Saddam and Sharif gave her an indecent proposal. As she denied it, the duo kept the bus moving without dropping her at the right place. At one stage, they violated the woman repeatedly in the moving bus. When the bus reached Memberbari, a patrol team of police halted it hearing screams of the victim and rescued her. They also seized the vehicle.