Female hawker ‘raped’ on moving bus in Gazipur, driver arrested

A female hawker has allegedly been raped by a bus driver and his assistant on a moving bus in Gazipur early Sunday, reports UNB.

Police arrested the driver Saddam Hossain when the bus of "Taqwa Paribahan" reached Memberbari on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway of Gazipur.

Suspecting the movement of the bus, a police patrol team halted it and rescued the victim, Jabedul Islam, officer-in-charge of Joydebpur police station, said.