Film actress Eka detained for torturing domestic help

Police detained Bangladeshi film actress Eka on Saturday from the city's Hatirjheel area for allegedly torturing her domestic help, reports UNB.

The tortured house help's name is Hajera, 30, who work in different houses, including the film actress's apartment in the Ulon area.

Inspector (operation) of Hatirjheel police station, Golam Ajam said they were informed of the incident through a phone call in helpline number 999 in the afternoon.

They rescued injured Hajera from the apartment and sent her immediately to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

"The housemaidhad injury marks on her head and hands", said police sources.

Hajera's husband said Eka asked Hajera on Saturday to stay overnight for help in shifting to a new house. But she declined. A furious Eka then asked her not to come the next day.

"As Hajera asked for her dues as she was told to stop coming for work from the next day Eka hit her with some heavy object. Hearing her scream a neighbour informed the police '', said Hajera's husband.

Inspector Ajam said filing of a case was under process.

