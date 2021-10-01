FIR lodged, probe in full swing: Police

A murder case has been lodged in connection with the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah at Ukhiya camp in Cox’s Bazaar on Wednesday night, say police.

The FIR for murder was filed against unknown persons at Ukhiya police station on Thursday night on a complaint of slain Mohib Ullah’s brother Habib Ullah, said officer-in-charge Sanjur Morshed.