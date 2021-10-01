Crime and Law

Mohib Ullah murder

FIR lodged, probe in full swing: Police

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah
A murder case has been lodged in connection with the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah at Ukhiya camp in Cox’s Bazaar on Wednesday night, say police.

The FIR for murder was filed against unknown persons at Ukhiya police station on Thursday night on a complaint of slain Mohib Ullah’s brother Habib Ullah, said officer-in-charge Sanjur Morshed.

Additional superintendent of police (Ukhiya-Teknaf circle) Shakil Ahmed said that the case “is being investigated with due importance,” reports UNB.

Unknown assailants gunned down Mohib Ullah on Wednesday night. He was first rushed to a local medical facility and later shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.

He was buried in Lambashia camp-1 in Ukhiya upazila on Thursday afternoon after his namaz-e-janaza that was attended by a large number of Rohingya from camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas.

Formerly a teacher in Myanmar, Mohib Ullah was popularly known as Master Mohib Ullah in the Rohingya refugee camps.

14-Armed Police Battalion (APBn) commander Md Naimul Haque said APBn troops have been deployed at the camp and “the situation is currently under control”.

He suspects the killing was the result of an internal feud within the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) at Kutupalong camp. Mohib was the head of the society.

