Five acquitted in Raintree hotel rape case

While delivering the verdict, the court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the case and wasted the court’s time.

According to the charge sheet of the case, plaintiff and her friend went to the hotel to attend a birthday party. As the duo and their two other friends wanted to leave the hotel as there was no suitable environment for any party, Shafat Ahmed and his friend Nayem Ashraf confined the girls and raped them multiple times.

In his confessional statement, Shafat said he got acquainted with the plaintiff through another friend around two weeks before the incident. He claimed soon they become so intimate that the decision to hold birthday party at the Raintree hotel was taken at the choice of the plaintiff. Shafat said he booked two rooms at the hotel and they were inebriated at the night.