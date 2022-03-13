Crime

Five arrested for swindling Tk 2 billion in Narsingdi

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday night arrested five members of a fraudster gang from Narsingdi's Bhelanagar area for swindling Tk 2 billion (200 crore) from investors, reports UNB.

The arrestees are- Shah Sultan Multipurpose Financial Institute’s chairman Md Shah Alam and his associates Md Delwar Hossain Sikder, Kazi Mane Ullah, Md Sumon Mollah and A Hannan Mollah.

RAB nabbed them while they were holding a secret meeting, according to media release of the elite force.

In 2010, Shah Alam formed a Shariah-based financial organisation called Shah Sultan Multipurpose Financial Institute in Ghoradia area of Chinishpur union under Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

During RAB interrogation, Alam said that his company had over 300 employees who were hardly paid. Besides he formed an executive body of 24 members and 20 directors who ran four companies under the organisation.

They used to collect money from customers through DPS on a monthly basis promising high profit. So far, they have collected around Tk two billion.

When the depositors, hard-hit by Covid-19, started asking for their money back, the organisation closed the office and the staff went underground, the media release said.

Omar Farooq, managing director of the company and Masood Rana, deputy managing director of the company bought 5-6 acres of land in different places of Narsingdi with the investors' money.

Besides, they bought 7-8 acres of land for the company, they said during the interrogation.

