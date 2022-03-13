Five arrested for swindling Tk 2 billion in Narsingdi

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday night arrested five members of a fraudster gang from Narsingdi's Bhelanagar area for swindling Tk 2 billion (200 crore) from investors, reports UNB.

The arrestees are- Shah Sultan Multipurpose Financial Institute’s chairman Md Shah Alam and his associates Md Delwar Hossain Sikder, Kazi Mane Ullah, Md Sumon Mollah and A Hannan Mollah.

RAB nabbed them while they were holding a secret meeting, according to media release of the elite force.