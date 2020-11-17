Five arrested over ‘developing’ fake website of commerce ministry

Prothom Alo English Desk
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five people as they allegedly developed a fake website of the commerce ministry of Bangladesh to unload the imported goods from the Chattogram port, reports news agency UNB.

The arrested are -- Khan Enterprise owner Golam Mawla Khan, his brother Golam Rasul Khan, Abul Khayer Parvez, and website developers, Md Atikur Rahman, Rahat Haidar Chowdhury.

CID special police superintendent in Chattogram, Md Shahnewaz Khaled, said the five were arrested in drives conducted over the last few days. Three among them have already confessed at the court, he added.

Chattogram Customs House filed a case in this regard on 29 October under the Digital Security Act.

