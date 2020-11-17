Five arrested over ‘developing’ fake website of commerce ministry

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five people as they allegedly developed a fake website of the commerce ministry of Bangladesh to unload the imported goods from the Chattogram port, reports news agency UNB.

The arrested are -- Khan Enterprise owner Golam Mawla Khan, his brother Golam Rasul Khan, Abul Khayer Parvez, and website developers, Md Atikur Rahman, Rahat Haidar Chowdhury.