Five sentenced to death for gang-rape of student in Tangail

A lower court sentenced five people to death for gang-rape of a madrasa student after abduction in Tangail.
The judge of the women and children repression prevention tribunal in Tangail, Khaleda Yeasmin, delivered the judgment on Thursday. The convicts were also fined Tk 100,000 each by the court.
The convicts are Sagar Chandra Sheel, Gopi Chandra Sheel, residents of Golabari village of Modhupur upazila, Sanjit Chandra Monirishi, Sujon Monirishi and Rajan Chandra, residents of Charaljani village.
Sanjit and Gopi were present at the court while delivering the judgment. They were sent to the jail. Other convicts are on the run after they were released on bail.
Special public prosecutor of the women and children repression prevention tribunal, AKM Nasimul Akthar, said Sagar Sheel was introduced with a madrasa student in Bhuapur over phone in 2012. On 15 January of the year, Sagar tactfully took the student from Bhuapur to Madhupur. She was confined in a place there.
On 17 January, five people took to the banks of Bangsai river of Madhupur, and they left her there after gang-rape.
The locals rescued the girl the following morning. On the same day, the girl filed a case with Bhuapur police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Also on that day, police arrested an accused, Sujan. Sujan gave a confessional statement admitting his involvement before the court. Other accused were also arrested later.
Bhuapur police submitted charge sheet to the court after the investigation. The court framed charges against them on 29 October 2015.