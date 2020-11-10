Former Barishal mayor gets seven-year imprisonment for corruption

Former Barishal City Corporation mayor Ahsan Habib Kamal was sentenced to seven years in prison along with four others, in a graft case, for embezzling Tk2.7 million, reports UNB.

Barishal divisional special judge Mohsinul Haque gave the order on Monday in the presence of all the convicts.

And the court fined Kamal and Zakir Hossain, a contractor, Tk10 million each.

Kamal’s lawyer Mujibur Rahman Nantu said, “Justice was not served.”

When asked about the allegation, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Masudul Haque Khan refused to comment.

On 11 October 2002, ACC deputy director Md Abdul Baset filed a case against the five convicts.