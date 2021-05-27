Former MP Awal taken to jail

Former parliament member MA Awal was taken to Keraniganj central jail on 26 May evening in connection with the sensational Shahinuddin murder case in Pallabi, Dhaka, reports UNB.

Jailer Mahbubur Islam confirmed that he was taken to the jail at 7:30 pm and will be kept in a 14-day quarantine there.

MA Awal is a former MP from the Lakshmipur-1 constituency.

On 20 May, he was arrested by RAB along with others accused in this case.

RAB claimed that the former MP to be the mastermind behind the murder.