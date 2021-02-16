Former roads and highways engineer sued over 'graft'

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against a former engineer of Roads and Highways Department, and his wife for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 15 million.

The accused are Habibur Rahman, former engineer of Roads and Highways Department and his wife Fatema Khairun Nesha.

ACC’s deputy director Selina Akhter filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, said public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

According to the case statement, the wealth statement submitted by Fatema Khairun Nesha failed to show any legal source of more than Tk 2600,000. Besides, ACC investigation has found evidence of illegal assets worth almost Tk 11.5 million in the name of Fatima.