Four arrested as child among three allegedly raped in Savar

Police arrested four people in connection with the rape of three young girls, including a five-year-old, from Savar on Thursday, reports UNB.



The arrestees were identified as Mahidul Islam, 40, Mazharul Islam, 25, Tariqul Islam, 25 and Muzahidul Islam, 26.



Officer-in-Charge of Savar model police station Saiful Islam said a female worker and resident of Muktimor in Savar was gang-raped by six people on Tuesday night.



