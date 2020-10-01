Four arrested as child among three allegedly raped in Savar

Police arrested four people in connection with the rape of three young girls, including a five-year-old, from Savar on Thursday, reports UNB.
The arrestees were identified as Mahidul Islam, 40, Mazharul Islam, 25, Tariqul Islam, 25 and Muzahidul Islam, 26.
Officer-in-Charge of Savar model police station Saiful Islam said a female worker and resident of Muktimor in Savar was gang-raped by six people on Tuesday night.
Later, the victim filed a case at Savar model police station that night.
Police arrested Mahidul, Mazharul and Tariqul in this connection while the others remain absconding.
Besides, a young girl was reportedly raped by a man at Zadur Char area on Wednesday.
Police arrested Muzahidul after the victim filed a written complaint against him.
Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl was raped at Anandapur in the morning.
The victims were taken to the One-Stop crisis centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.