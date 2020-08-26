Four brothers jailed for life in Khulna murder case

A Khulna court on Wednesday sentenced five people including four brothers to life term imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2014.

District and sessions court judge Md Saifuzzaman Hiro awarded the verdict, reports news agency UNB.

The lifers are Abul Kalam aka AK Mollah, his three brothers Motaleb Mollah, Sawkat Mollah, Liakat Mollah and Saddam.