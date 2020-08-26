Four brothers jailed for life in Khulna murder case

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Khulna court on Wednesday sentenced five people including four brothers to life term imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2014.

District and sessions court judge Md Saifuzzaman Hiro awarded the verdict, reports news agency UNB.

The lifers are Abul Kalam aka AK Mollah, his three brothers Motaleb Mollah, Sawkat Mollah, Liakat Mollah and Saddam.

Four other accused in the case were sentenced to different terms of jail.

The court also acquitted 11 other accused in the case as no evidence was found against them.

According to the case statement, the convicts attacked Golam Mostafa, a resident of Barasat village in Terokhada upazila with sharp weapons and iron rod on 26 October 2014, over previous enmity.

Later, Mostafa died at a hospital on 31 October and his son filed the case accusing 20 people.

