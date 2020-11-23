Four get 10-year jail each in narcotics case

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dhaka court Monday sentenced four persons to 10-year imprisonment each in a case lodged over recovery of 123,000 yaba pills, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayesh pronounced the judgment, sentencing Hossain Ali, Jasim Uddin, Salauddin and Mizanur Rahman in the case.

The case was filed with Hazaribagh police station over the recovery of the yaba pills on 15 March, 2018, and the police on 14 November of the same year, filed the charge-sheet against these four.

The court on different hearing dates examined 12 out of the total 18 witnesses.

