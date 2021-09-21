Four gets death sentence for killing Kushtia sub-registrar

All the five were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced around 11:00am. Among the convicts, Monwar and Saidul were employees of the Kushtia sadar sub-registry office.
Nur Mohammad, 50, was hacked to death in his house in Kushtia town on 8 October, 2018. On the following day, Kamruzzaman, the brother of the deceased, filed a complaint at Kushtia Model police station against unidentified people.
Later, the police arrested four people in connection with the murder and seized sharp weapons and ropes from their possession. The accused later gave confessional statements before the court.