Four gets death sentence for killing Kushtia sub-registrar

A Kushtia court on Tuesday sentenced four men to death and another one to life imprisonment for the murder of Kushtia sadar sub-registrar Noor Mohammad Shah in 2018, reports UNB.

Kushtia additional district and sessions judge Tajul Islam handed down death sentences to Saidul Islam, 37, Faruk Hossain, 38, Kamal Sheikh, 40 and Mashiul Alam, 40. Accused Monowar Hossain Dablu, 38, was handed life time imprisonment.