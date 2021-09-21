Crime and Law

Four gets death sentence for killing Kushtia sub-registrar

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Kushtia court on Tuesday sentenced four men to death and another one to life imprisonment for the murder of Kushtia sadar sub-registrar Noor Mohammad Shah in 2018, reports UNB.

Kushtia additional district and sessions judge Tajul Islam handed down death sentences to Saidul Islam, 37, Faruk Hossain, 38, Kamal Sheikh, 40 and Mashiul Alam, 40. Accused Monowar Hossain Dablu, 38, was handed life time imprisonment.

All the five were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced around 11:00am. Among the convicts, Monwar and Saidul were employees of the Kushtia sadar sub-registry office.

Nur Mohammad, 50, was hacked to death in his house in Kushtia town on 8 October, 2018. On the following day, Kamruzzaman, the brother of the deceased, filed a complaint at Kushtia Model police station against unidentified people.

Later, the police arrested four people in connection with the murder and seized sharp weapons and ropes from their possession. The accused later gave confessional statements before the court.

