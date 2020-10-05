'Accused uploads video of woman for refusing indecent proposal'

The accused in the incident of assaulting woman after stripping of her in Noakhali have circulated the video of the victim as she refused their indecent proposal, the victim has mentioned in the case statement.

She also said the accused attempted to rape her, while tying up her husband. They filmed the incident. The accused made an indecent proposal, threatening to circulate the video of her for the last one month.

OC Harun-or-Rashid Chowdhury said the victim filed two separate cases with the Begumganj police station at around 11:45pm. One case was filed under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.