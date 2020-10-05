'Accused uploads video of woman for refusing indecent proposal'

The accused in the incident of assaulting woman after stripping of her in Noakhali have circulated the video of the victim as she refused their indecent proposal, the victim has mentioned in the case statement.
She also said the accused attempted to rape her, while tying up her husband. They filmed the incident. The accused made an indecent proposal, threatening to circulate the video of her for the last one month.
OC Harun-or-Rashid Chowdhury said the victim filed two separate cases with the Begumganj police station at around 11:45pm. One case was filed under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.
Police sources said the victim, 37, filed two cases with the Begumganj police station on Sunday. Nine people were made accused in the cases.
The incident took place at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in the beginning of September.
Union parishad member Moazzem Hossain said the woman was married 18 years ago. She returned to her father's home as her husband married for the second time. She has a son and a daughter.
Her daughter got married. The woman lived with her son and a brother. Recently her husband started visiting her.
A group of youths harassed the woman, opposing the visits by her husband. The woman was with her husband on the day of the incident. The miscreants dragged away her husband. Later, her brother got her husband released by paying Tk 1500. The woman's mother had died. Her father got married for the second time and stays in another house.
Meanwhile, prime accused Badal has been arrested for stripping and molesting a woman in Noakhali after the incident went viral on the social media.
The media wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) confirmed this on Monday morning.
Besides, Delwar-group chief Delwar was arrested from Narayanganj in possession of arms in connection with the incident.
Earlier, Begumganj police station officer-in-charge Harun-or-Rashid Chowdhury confirmed to Prothom Alo the arrest of two more people on Monday morning.
A suspect, Rahmat Ullah, 41, was arrested on Sunday night and another suspect, Abdur Rahim, 20, was arrested on Sunday afternoon.