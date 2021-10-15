Four killed, 10 injured over establishing supremacy in Magura

The deceased persons were identified as Sabur Molla, 52, Kabir Molla, 50, Rahman Molla, 56, and Imran Hossain, 25. Of the deceased, Sabur and Kabir are two brothers, sons of Shabaz Uddin Molla while Rahman Mollah is the cousin of Sabur. All the victims are residents of Jogodal village.
Locals said there was a longstanding enmity between UP member Nazrul Islam and Sabur Molla over establishing supremacy in No. 3 ward of Jogodal UP. A man named Syed Hasan, backed by the group of Sabur Molla, declared him the candidate for the upcoming UP election to be held on 11 November.
Clashes broke out between two groups on Friday in an area nearby Syed Rupati high school in Jogodal village. Sabur Molla, Kabir Molla and Rahman Molla, supporters of Syed Hasan, and Imran Hossain from Nazrul Islam group were killed during the clashes.
Police said, at least 10 people from both sides were injured during the clash. Among them, five have been admitted to Magura 250-bed hospital.
Marina Begum, wife of slain Sabur Molla, alleged that Nazrul Islam and his supporters hacked and beat her husband to death.
Prothom Alo could not reach to Nazrul Islam and Syed Hasan for comment as their phones were switched off.
However, Jogodal UP chairman Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that both groups are involved in AL politics. There was a prolonged enmity between them over establishing supremacy, which turned deadly over selecting candidate in UP election.
Magura additional police superintendent Md Kamrul Islam said “the bodies have been sent to morgue for autopsy. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to avoid further clash.”