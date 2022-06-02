Four members of fraud gang held in Dhaka

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained four members of a criminal gang on charges of fraud from Mirpur and Motijheel areas in the capital, UNB reports.

The detainees were identified as the ringleader Md Helal Uddin, 51, and his associates Md Mofizul Islam alias Lebu, 47, Md Khandakar Maruf, 37, and Md Abdul Quader alias Raju, 29.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-3 conducted drives in the areas and detained them on Tuesday night, said Additional Police Super and Assistant Director (Ops & Int Branch) Bina Rani Das.

During primary interrogation, the detainees confessed that they embezzled around Tk 20 million from around 50 job seekers promising them of providing government jobs introducing themselves as policemen in last five years.

Legal steps will be taken against the detainees, the official added.