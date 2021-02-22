Four sentenced to death for murder in Khulna

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced four people to death in a case filed over the killing of a man in Dumuria upazila of the district in 2007, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts are Shuvonkor Roy, 24, Sudhabrindo Bala, 30, Amit Biswash, 28 and Dipankar Roy, 25, residents of Dumuria.

Khulna special judges court judge Md Zia Haidar pronounced the verdict when the convicts were present on the dock.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, to suffer three months more imprisonment.