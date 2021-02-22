Four sentenced to death for murder in Khulna

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced four people to death in a case filed over the killing of a man in Dumuria upazila of the district in 2007, reports UNB.
The condemned convicts are Shuvonkor Roy, 24, Sudhabrindo Bala, 30, Amit Biswash, 28 and Dipankar Roy, 25, residents of Dumuria.
Khulna special judges court judge Md Zia Haidar pronounced the verdict when the convicts were present on the dock.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, to suffer three months more imprisonment.
Eight other accused in the case got acquittal as the court found no evidence of their involvement in the murder.
According to the case statement, victim Asmaul Morol alias Jibon, 28, went missing on 19 October 2007 and his hacked body was found in Wabda area the following day.
Victim's brother filed a case accusing 12 people in this regard.
Police submitted charge sheet in the case on 6 August 2008.