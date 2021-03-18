Four sentenced to death in Khulna

A Khulna court on Thursday sentenced four people to death and five others to life term imprisonment for killing a businessman in 2010, reports UNB.
The condemned convicts are Farid Mollah, Misbah Mollah, Mortaza Mollah and Tutul Mollah of Ketenga village in Terokhada upazila. The lifers are Mukta Mollah, Shahidul Shikdar, Selim Shikdar, Nasir Shikder and Mehedi Mollah of the same village.
Khulna additional district and sessions judge Mohammad Yarab Hossain handed down the verdict.
According to the prosecution, Firoz Sheikh, a businessman of Terokhada upazila, was hacked to death by the convicts on 15 August, 2010.
Hiru Sheikh, brother of the victim, later filed a case with Terokhada police station against 30 people.
On 6 December, 2013, police submitted a chargesheet against 13 people.
After examining records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict. The Judge, however, acquitted four others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.