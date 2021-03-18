Four sentenced to death in Khulna

A Khulna court on Thursday sentenced four people to death and five others to life term imprisonment for killing a businessman in 2010, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts are Farid Mollah, Misbah Mollah, Mortaza Mollah and Tutul Mollah of Ketenga village in Terokhada upazila. The lifers are Mukta Mollah, Shahidul Shikdar, Selim Shikdar, Nasir Shikder and Mehedi Mollah of the same village.

Khulna additional district and sessions judge Mohammad Yarab Hossain handed down the verdict.

