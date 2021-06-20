Crime and Law

Fourth grader ‘killed after rape’ in Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk
A fourth grader was killed allegedly after rape at Lalitnagar village in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Khatun, 11, daughter of a certain Anwar Hossain of the village.

Mahmudul Hasan, in-charge of Godagari Kakonhat police camp, said Sumaiya went to bed after watching TV on Saturday night.

In the morning, her parents did not find their daughter in her room.
After a frantic search, they found Sumaiya’s body under a pile of paddy husk.

On information, police recovered the body and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police suspected that the girl was killed after rape sometime in the night.

The law enforcement are trying to identify the culprits, concerned officer said.

