Fourth grader ‘killed after rape’ in Rajshahi

Mahmudul Hasan, in-charge of Godagari Kakonhat police camp, said Sumaiya went to bed after watching TV on Saturday night.
In the morning, her parents did not find their daughter in her room.
After a frantic search, they found Sumaiya’s body under a pile of paddy husk.
On information, police recovered the body and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue.
Police suspected that the girl was killed after rape sometime in the night.
The law enforcement are trying to identify the culprits, concerned officer said.