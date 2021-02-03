'Fraud' in exporting jute products to Netherlands

Bangladeshi company Seconds Industry Limited deal with Interbulk Packaging BV of the Netherlands to export jute sacks. The Bangladeshi company received advance payment, but didn’t export the jute sacks. It hasn’t been contacting the Dutch company more than three months either.

The Dutch company informed Bangladesh that if they do not receive the products or if the advance payment is not returned as per the contract, they will sue the Bangladeshi company. Interbulk Packaging has already sent a letter along with documents and evidence to the Bangladesh mission in the Netherlands requesting a settlement of the issue.

Officials at the Bangladesh embassy in the Netherlands informed Prothom Alo of matter recently. The embassy sent letters to the commerce and the foreign ministries, the Export Promotion Bureau and the traders’ apex body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) to resolve the issue.