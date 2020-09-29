Gang rape at MC College: 3-member probe body formed

The education ministry formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang rape incident of a newly married woman at MC College dormitory in Sylhet, reports news agency UNB.
The committee headed by director (college and administration) of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) was asked to submit a report after visiting the spot.
The two other members of the committee are -- deputy director (college) of DSHE, Sylhet and assistant director (college) of DSHE.
The committee was asked to submit an initial report within three working days and the final report within seven working days.
A group of youths, known as activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, tied up a man and raped his 20-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on 25 September night.
Victim’s husband filed a case with Shah Paran police station the following day against nine people mentioning the names of six people.
So far, police arrested seven people including the main suspect Saifur Rahman, from different parts of the country.
Of them, five are listed accused while two others are arrested for their suspected involvement with the incident.
The arrested are -- Arjun Laskar, Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, Rajon, Rabiul Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum and Ainuddin.
Meanwhile, a Sylhet court on Tuesday placed Mahbubur Rahman Rony, an accused in the case and two suspects -- Rajon and Ainuddin -- on a 5-day remand each in the case.
Earlier on Monday, the court placed Saifur Rahman, Arjun Lashkar and Rabiul Islam, on a 5-day each remand in the case.
Judge Sharmin Khanom Mila of Metropolitan Magistrate Court-3 on 27 September recorded the statement of the victim who was gang-raped at MC College on Friday.