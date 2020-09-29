Gang rape at MC College: 3-member probe body formed

The education ministry formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang rape incident of a newly married woman at MC College dormitory in Sylhet, reports news agency UNB.

The committee headed by director (college and administration) of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) was asked to submit a report after visiting the spot.

The two other members of the committee are -- deputy director (college) of DSHE, Sylhet and assistant director (college) of DSHE.