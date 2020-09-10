'Gang rape': Case filed against 7 including UP chairman, policemen

A case was filed against seven people including a UP chairman for abducting a beautician and raping her in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Wednesday.

The woman filed the case with Dhaka Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, reports UNB.

The accused are chairman of Shuvaddya union Iqbal Hossain, Tuhin Reza, Rahat, an informer of police, GM Sarwar, three police officers of Keraniganj police station Shahdat Hossain, Ashiqur Rahman and Shah Zaman.

According to the case statement, accused Iqbal, Tuhin, Rahat and Sarwar abducted the victim on her way home from the beauty parlour in Dhaka and raped her after confining her here for three days.

Later, the victim filed a case with South Keraniganj police station but last week was reportedly forced by the accused to withdraw it.

