'Gang rape': Case filed against 7 including UP chairman, policemen

A case was filed against seven people including a UP chairman for abducting a beautician and raping her in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Wednesday.

The woman filed the case with Dhaka Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, reports UNB.

The accused are chairman of Shuvaddya union Iqbal Hossain, Tuhin Reza, Rahat, an informer of police, GM Sarwar, three police officers of Keraniganj police station Shahdat Hossain, Ashiqur Rahman and Shah Zaman.