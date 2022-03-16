Crime

‘Gang rape’ victim rescued after 999 call

AFP
Cox’s Bazar
default-image

A woman who was rescued after a 999 call filed a rape case on Tuesday against nine people in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station.

Four of the accused who are named in the case are Eidgaon upazila’s Firoz Ahmed, Russell Uddin, Nurul Islam and Md Sharif. Five are unnamed accused.

Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said the written statement of the girl was recorded as a case on 15 March at noon. The victim has been sent to the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for a physical examination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the statement, Firoz and Sharif had earlier threatened the 24-year-old woman, and on 14 March abducted her in a microbus from Cox’s Bazar court area.

Feroz snatched gold jewelleries and cash money from the young woman.

They took her to the house of Feroz’s relative Fazal Quader in Baharchhara area of the city. There she was raped by Firoz, Sharif and their companions.

She said in the statement that her mobile phone was also taken by them.

A man named Russell Uddin, claiming himself to be a police officer, threatened to sue her for human trafficking if she told anyone about the rape. He raped her too.

Advertisement

At one stage, the woman lost her consciousness when Russell and Sharif dragged her out of the house and fled.

A person saw her and immediately made a call on 999.

Later she was rescued by police from the spot.

However, OC Munir said the names of four accused have been mentioned in the case. Police will conduct a drive to arrest everyone involved in the incident.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement