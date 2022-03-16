‘Gang rape’ victim rescued after 999 call

A woman who was rescued after a 999 call filed a rape case on Tuesday against nine people in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station.

Four of the accused who are named in the case are Eidgaon upazila’s Firoz Ahmed, Russell Uddin, Nurul Islam and Md Sharif. Five are unnamed accused.

Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said the written statement of the girl was recorded as a case on 15 March at noon. The victim has been sent to the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for a physical examination.