Girl allegedly raped in Chattogram

The alleged perpetrator is identified as Md Rubel, 26.
According to sources, Rubel lured the girl to his home promising food when she was playing on the ground of Railway Colony. He then raped her at his home.
Later, he threatened further harm if the girl discloses the incident which stopped her from sharing the crime.
But as her condition deteriorated, she had to be admitted to CMCH by her family members. It is where the girl shared with others what happened to her.
When contacted, the officer-in-charge of Khulshi police station Md Shahinuzzaman said that they have also heard of a similar incident.
“We will dig into the matter further once we receive an official complaint from the family members,” he added.