Crime and Law

Girl allegedly raped in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
Rape
RapeProthom Alo illustration

An 11- year old madrasa girl was hospitalised on Thursday, two days after she was allegedly raped in Amnagan area of Chattogram, her family said.

Even though the alleged sexual assault took place on Tuesday she was brought to one stop crisis centre of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital after she fell sick, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The alleged perpetrator is identified as Md Rubel, 26.

According to sources, Rubel lured the girl to his home promising food when she was playing on the ground of Railway Colony. He then raped her at his home.

Advertisement

Later, he threatened further harm if the girl discloses the incident which stopped her from sharing the crime.

But as her condition deteriorated, she had to be admitted to CMCH by her family members. It is where the girl shared with others what happened to her.

When contacted, the officer-in-charge of Khulshi police station Md Shahinuzzaman said that they have also heard of a similar incident.

“We will dig into the matter further once we receive an official complaint from the family members,” he added.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement