Girl found dead after obscene video posted on social media

A film of raping a girl was posted on the social media four days after a case on charges of rape had been filed with Narayanganj port police station. The girl, 22, reportedly hanged herself at her home a day after the video went viral in the social media.

Police recovered the girl’s body on Monday morning from a village of the Narayanganj port upazila. The body was sent to Narayanganj general hospital morgue for autopsy.