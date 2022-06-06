Girl found dead after obscene video posted on social media

Locals said the girl had a two-year long affair with Nurul Amin, a resident of the same village. Nurul raped the girl several times, promising her of getting married. On 22 May, Nurul raped the girl at her home. However, he refused to tie the knot with her.
When the mother of the girl came to know the matter, she filed a case accusing him with port police station under the Woman and children Repression Prevention Act.
The girl’s mother said she works as domestic help while her husband is a day labourer. When they would go out for work, Nurul would come to their home and rape her daughter. Later, he refused to marry her.
In sequel to filing a case in connection with this incident, the victim's mother said Nurul Amin's wife Shyamoli Begum and Nurul's nephew Ibrahim uploaded a video of raping the girl on the social media on Sunday. Afterwards, her daughter commits suicide on Monday morning.