Girl found dead near Shaheed Minar was raped before murder: Police

The girl found dead near Central Shaheed Minar on 31 January was strangled to death after rape, according to the police.

Police said, the accused gave a confessional statement in custody.

The accused, Abul Khair, told the police that he has been living on the footpath near Dhaka Medical College and Shaheed Minar for years.

According to the case statement, Abul Khaer took the girl near Telshah Mazar behind Central Shaheed Minar at around 2:30am on Saturday. He raped the girl and strangled her to death.

The mother of the victim said, the girl used to sell flower at the Dhaka University campus during her childhood. She had gone to the campus with her friends on 30 January.

The friends of the victim found her strangulated and naked near Telsha Majar while Abul Khaer was putting his clothes on. Locals then beat him up and handed him over to the police. The girl was rushed to the DMCH where physicians declared her dead.