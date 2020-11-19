GK Shamim sent to jail from hospital

Controversial contactor SM Golam Kibria Shamim has been sent to jail from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after Prothom Alo reported that he had been staying in hospital in the pretext of treatment.
Following a release certificate stating that GK Shamim is in good health, he was taken to jail on Thursday afternoon.
Dhaka central jail super Suvash Kumar Ghosh said the hospital authorities said the treatment of GK Shamim has been completed and the release certificate has been issued. Earlier on the day, he went to the court and returned to the hospital at around 3:00pm.
On 5 April, Shamim was sent to the hospital for treatment from Dhaka central jail in Keraniganj.
The jail authorities sent letters 12 times to the hospital authorities to send back GK Shamim to jail. But he remained in the BSMMU for over eight months in the pretext of undergoing medical treatment. He stayed in an air-conditioned room at prison's annex building of the hospital.
GK Shamim was arrested from his Niketan office in possession of illegal money including foreign currency, liquor and firearms.