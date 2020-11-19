GK Shamim sent to jail from hospital

Controversial contactor SM Golam Kibria Shamim has been sent to jail from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after Prothom Alo reported that he had been staying in hospital in the pretext of treatment.

Following a release certificate stating that GK Shamim is in good health, he was taken to jail on Thursday afternoon.

Dhaka central jail super Suvash Kumar Ghosh said the hospital authorities said the treatment of GK Shamim has been completed and the release certificate has been issued. Earlier on the day, he went to the court and returned to the hospital at around 3:00pm.